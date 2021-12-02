This prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro keyboard case is under $24 Prime shipped (New low, 30% off)

Fintie (98% lifetime postiive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2018/2020 11-inch iPad Pro Bluetooth Keyboard Case for $23.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you own an 11-inch iPad Pro that was made in 2018 or 2020, this affordable keyboard case is ready to streamline your typing experience. In addition to a Bluetooth keyboard, you’ll also benefit from an added layer of protection for your device. A dedicated Apple Pencil 2 slot up top paves the way for wireless charging and easy access. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the base of this case, allowing you to remove or reposition it whenever the need arises.

If you’re primarily after a bit of protection and don’t need a keyboard, be sure to check out MoKo’s 11-inch iPad Pro Case at $7 Prime shipped. It boasts a transparent design that will make your iPad’s colorway be visible to see. It works with both single- and dual-camera models while leaving the magnetic Apple Pencil 2 charging slot accessible.

For those of you that would prefer to go with an Apple-branded solution, the company’s official Smart Keyboard Folio is currently up for grabs at $99. This offer marks an Amazon low, making this an excellent time to strike. Swing by our dedicated Apple guide to see what other deals are ripe for the picking.

Fintie 2018/2020 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case features:

Super slim design adds maximum protection with minimal bulk (0.38 in). Adjustable stand securely holds your iPad in landscape mode. Magnetically detachable super slim 7mm and light weight bluetooth keyboard with 10M range.

Durable PU leather cover and anti-slip rubber-lined interior provide full protection for your tablet. Soft flexible TPU back shell protect your iPad Pro 11 from shocks, drops and impacts. Support auto sleep/wake function by CASE ONLY mode.

