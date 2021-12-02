Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup now up to $300 off starting at $279

Amazon is now discounting the new Hisense A6G 4K Android TV lineup, with the 65-inch model leading the way at $499.99 shipped. Down from $600, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and saving you $100 overall. Across the lineup of new Hisense A6G releases, you’re looking at an Android TV-powered experience that pairs with 4K visuals and access to all of the popular streaming services and onboard Google Assistant. The 65-inch model in particular delivers full array dimming alongside a low-latency gaming mode, HDR, and four HDMI ports. Head below for a look at the full lineup starting at $279.

Other Hisense A6G Android TV deals:

If you’d just prefer to upgrade an existing TV with some more recent smart capabilities, we’re tracking a series of discounts across Amazon’s in-house streaming media players lineup. Starting at $18, you’ll find everything from the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $35 to much more affordable offerings for the guest room or office.

Hisense A6G Android TV features:

The A6G series. Proving that good things come in big packages too. Take your pick from 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, and 43” screens. For 4K UHD picture quality, in the perfect size for your space. With Android TV, you can discover 700,000+ movies and shows in one place. Ask Google to control your TV with your voice. And cast your photos, videos, and music from devices to your TV easily with Chromecast built-in. Add to that Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency Game Mode. Or as we call it, a great looking TV.

