Kano’s 2-in-1 PC Pro Education Edition lets kids build their own computer for $100

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the Kano PC Pro Education Edition for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it has an original list price of $300 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. This mini PC is designed for kids who are interested in learning how computers work. You’ll essentially build your own Intel Celeron-powered 2-in-1, which is fully compatible with Windows 10 Pro. After assembling, you’ll find the detachable tablet has an included battery so it can be used untethered from the wall, and the included keyboard folio case delivers both a comfortable typing experience as well as a trackpad for navigating the software. This makes Kano’s PC a solid choice for schoolwork and play alike thanks to its unique design. Head below for more.

Kano doesn’t just make compact computers. It specializes in all things STEAM. You’ll find one of the company’s other products is its Star Wars The Force Coding Kit, which can be picked up for $50 on Amazon. It works with Windows machines, meaning you can use this STEAM kit with the Kano PC in today’s lead deal. Great for Star Wars fans and programmers alike, this Coding Kit detects 3D hand motions for a unique experience all around.

After a long day of schoolwork, why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a good movie with the kids? Anker’s projectors come in clutch here with multiple models on sale from $200. You’ll find up to $400 in savings available here, so be sure to check out our previous roundup to find all the details on the discounts today.

More on the Kano PC Pro Education Edition:

11.6” touchscreen

Intel Celeron

4GB RAM/64GB storage

2 USB 3.0 ports/1 USB-C charging port/HDMI port

