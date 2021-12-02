Bring home an Anker projector from $200 today: Mars II Pro $180 off, Max 4K $400 off, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 38% off its Nebula home and portable projectors. You can score the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 Portable Projector for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $550, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked all year with $180 in savings at 33% off the going rate. This also beats our $50 price drop from back in October by a long shot. A great gift for dad, the family, or really any one this holiday season, this model projects a 500 ANSI lumen image with HDMI or USB compatibility for laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. But this 720p projector also features Android 7.1 so you can just download apps for your favorite streaming services including YouTube and Netflix alongside 10W audio drivers, all wrapped up in a compact, portable lunchbox-style design. Head below for more Anker projector deals.

More Anker projector deals:

Also part of today’s Anker projector sale is its Cosmos Projector Stand that works with all Nebula models. Regularly $40, you can now pick one up for $27.99 shipped, making for a great add-on to any of the models above. You can attach it to “any load-bearing wall or ceiling in minutes using the 4 included screws and a power drill.”

Anker deals don’t stop here though, we are still tracking some solid price drops on its USB-C power strips, plugs, and more starting from $12 right here.

More on the Anker Mars II Pro 500 Portable Projector:

Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.(Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

All Your Favorites: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.

