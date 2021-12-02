Razer’s mini-ITX Tomahawk PC case with RGB supports 240mm AiO coolers at low of $140

Amazon is offering the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX Gaming Case for $139.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for compact PC builds, this case features dual-sided tempered glass swivel doors that make it both easy to access the internals of your desktop as well as show it off. There’s Razer’s Chroma RGB in tow as well, which lets you customize the lighting to tie in with games and other accessories. With support for up to a 240mm radiator, this case also lets you leverage liquid cooling for high-powered systems. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider opting instead for the NZXT H510 compact ATX tower. Sure, it’s larger than today’s lead deal, but given that it costs just $75, you’re saving nearly 50% compared to Razer’s alternative above. In the end, the H510 still offers ample space to build your system and a fairly compact form-factor over all.

Did you see that AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X is currently on sale? That’s right, this high-end processor is discounted to $660 right now, which is a decent savings from its $720 or more normal going rate. Made for high-end gaming, today’s deal is great for housing the 5950X thanks to its 240mm radiator support.

More on the Razer Tomahawk PC Case:

Dual-sided tempered glass swivel doors to show off what’s inside and easy access

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for customizable lighting and greater game immersion

Ventilated top panel and dust filters for clean, optimized airflow

Supports up to 240mm radiators for liquid cooling

Built-in cable management for flawless organization

