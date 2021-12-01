AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X is down to $660 to upgrade your desktop (Reg. $720+)

Antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core 32-thread 4.9GHz Desktop CPU for $659.99 shipped. For comparison, this processor has a list price of $799, goes for $720 at Amazon on sale right now, and today’s deal marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed for ultra-high-end desktops, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful Zen 3 processor available. With 16 cores and 32 threads, you’ll find a maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz with 72MB of cache for ample specs all around. It’s unlocked for overclocking and supports PCIe 4.0 for blazing-fast data transfer rates with NVMe SSDs or supported graphics cards. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

If $660 is out of your budget when it comes to building or upgrading a desktop, consider stepping down to the Ryzen 9 5900X while it’s on sale for $484 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it has 12 cores and 24 threads instead of 16/32, but it’s still an extremely capable processor. And, those on even tighter budgets will want to consider the Ryzen 5 5600X. Available on Amazon for $294 once you clip the on-page coupon, this budget-friendly processor blew us away in our hands-on review, offering impressive performance for a mid-tier processor.

Do you plan to stream or record while gaming? Consider picking up the ASUS TUF USB HDMI capture card while it’s on sale for $190. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and you’ll find that it supports full 4K HDR 60FPS passthrough and 4K30 capture. On top of that, it also records 1080p120 for those in the market for a capture card with those specs.

More on the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X:

The best processor for gamers meets the best processor for creators, with 16 cores and 32 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, liquid cooler recommended

4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

OS Support: Windows 10 – 64-Bit Edition RHEL x86 64-Bit Ubuntu x86 64-Bit *Operating System (OS) support will vary by manufacturer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!