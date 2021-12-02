Roland’s 61-key Alexa Go:Piano is great for learning, beat makers, more at $190 off

Adorama is now offering the 61-key Roland Digital Go:Piano with Alexa Built-in for $349 shipped. Regularly $540, this is a $191 price drop, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, this one regularly fetches the same $540 at Amazon and B&H where it is currently marked down to $400 via an on-page coupon. You’re looking at a great little beginner piano (via Roland’s free Piano Partner 2 app) as well as a real-feel key bed that works as a great MIDI controller for Logic Pro, other DAWs, and iOS music apps. It can even transmit MIDI data wirelessly to your setup (details here) and features deep Alexa integration for using your voice to command just about every aspect of the experience (volume adjustments, changing sounds, playing internal songs, and much more), or just to get a weather update. You can get a complete look at what you’re in for via our hands-on review. More details below.

If the novel Alexa integration and learning platform aren’t of interest to you, and you’re not particularly picky about full-size keys, some of the hangover Black Friday offers available on MIDI controllers are a much more affordable proposition:

With Apple Music and many of the most popular independent distribution platforms now supporting Apple’s Spatial Audio, a pair of compatible headphones are a great addition to any home studio or audiophile setup. Fortunately the AirPods Max have now return to Black Friday price at $429, or $120 off the going rate alongside the very much compatible and brand new AirPods 3 at $150 shipped.

More on the Roland Digital Go:Piano:

GO:PIANO with Alexa Built-in introduces a smart new approach to playing and learning the piano, making the experience easier and more engaging than ever before. This fun portable instrument can be played anywhere around your home and sounds amazing thanks to Roland’s acclaimed piano sound engine. Better still, you can operate nearly every onboard control using just your voice!

