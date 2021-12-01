Apple’s new AirPods 3 have returned to the all-time low of $150 at Amazon (Reg. $179)

After seeing some doorbusters over Black Friday on Apple’s latest earbuds, Amazon is back this Cyber Week to give shoppers another chance in case they missed out. Right now, you can score the new AirPods 3 for $149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since relasing earlier this fall alongside a match of the all-time low.

Apple recently launched its new AirPods 3 back in October with an all-new design that draws inspiration from the pro version, just without the added silicone eartips. Form aside, Apple is also bringing new functionality into the mix like Spatial Audio support, as well as increasing the water-resistance rating to be better suited towards tagging along on workouts. Not to mention, the new MagSafe charging case provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

Alternatively at $60, the Anker Soundcore Life P3 are a pretty compelling pair of earbuds. Sure you’re missing out on all of the special sauce provided by Apple’s latest releases, but the more affordable price tag here is worth checking into for those on a tighter budget. You’re getting noise cancellation alongside the ability to choose between one of five unique styles, as well.

As Cyber Week rages on, we’re still tracking some notable price cuts on select Bose headphones. Most notably, its new QuietComfort 45 ANC cans are still on sale for the first time, delivering $50 in savings along the way. With best in class active noise cancellation and other compelling features, the $279 sale price is worth considering.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

