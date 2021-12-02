Add three motion-activated lights to just about any space for $8 (New low, 43% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering three of its Motion Sensor Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $6 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 43% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate a closet, cabinet, or something entirely different, these motion-activated lights will make quick work of it. Each comes with an adhesive pad in addition to a magnet so you’ll have a couple of ways to lock them in place. These lights will automatically come on when motion is detected up to 10 feet away and will turn off once 15 seconds of inactivity has passed.

Alternatively you could snatch up two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $6 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll need to take these with you, but you won’t have to using them only in once place. Each offering projects up to 270 lumens of light, which can illuminate a 600-foot path.

While we’re talking lights, be sure to check out Govee’s new Christmas sale. In our coverage you’ll find discounts that offer up to 50% in savings. Options include smart home lighting, mystery boxes, and more. Keep the ball rolling when you check out our smart home and home good guides.

Vont Motion Sensor Lights features:

No tools or wiring required. Stick anywhere you like with the super strong double-sided adhesive pads or magnet (already included). Ideal for stairs, closets, walls, bathrooms, wardrobes & more. Only works on in the dark.

Built with smart state-of-the-art sensors, this motion sensor light turns on when movement & darkness is detected. Never stumble in the dark again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!