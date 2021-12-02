Govee launches up to 50% off Christmas sale with smart home lighting, mystery boxes, more

With the holiday season around the corner, Govee is rolling out a new Christmas sale today for helping you deck the halls with festive lighting at a discount. Alongside up to 40% in savings across many of its most popular offerings, Govee is also rolling out additional discounts for those who make multiple purchases. Buying two smart home accessories will give you an added 5% off with code XMAS5, while buying three or five things will bring the extra savings up to 10 and 15% respectively with codes XMAS10 and XMAS15. Shipping is free across the board. Ranging from decorative wall lamps to accent lighting for behind the TV and more, you’ll find our top picks down below.

An easy highlight is the all-new Govee Neon LED Lightstrip, which is on sale for only the second time. Dropping to $59.49, this is $10 off the usual $70 price tag you’d pay and beating our previous mention by $0.50. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Lightstrip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app.

Other Govee pre-Christmas sale highlights:

To go alongside all of the outlined cash discounts, Govee is also taking its pre-Christmas sale as a chance to get a bit more festive with its offers. Quite fitting for the holidays, you’ll be able to buy one of three categories of mystery box. There’s a basic one for $9.99, standard at $29.99, and a deluxe box at $39.99. Govee doesn’t note exactly what to expect from each of them, but these will likely include various tiers of smart home offerings for those who want to be surprised during the unboxing experience.

But for everyone else, you can shop the rest of the Govee sale right here to cash-in on the up to 50% in overall savings outlined above. Then go give our smart home guide a look for everything else this Cyber Week.

Govee Neon LED Lightstrip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

