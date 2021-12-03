Today, Anker is ending the week by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront, discounting a selection of its Thunderbolt and USB-C hubs in the process. With free shipping across the board, youâ€™re looking at a series of rare discounts that are either marking the first chances to save or matching the all-time lows. Leading the way, we have the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock at $159.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $200, this is the very first discount with 20% in savings attached.

Delivering a Mac-friendly design, Ankerâ€™s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock packs 85W of power passthrough to your machine alongside three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plus, youâ€™ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. This is in-fact compatible with M1 Macs, though youâ€™ll only be able to drive a single display. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, noting that itâ€™s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation. Head below for more from $32.

As another notable discount, weâ€™re also tracking the first price cut on Ankerâ€™s Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $379.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $330, this amounts to $50 in savings and is a new all-time low. Arriving with much of the same design and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities as the lead deal, this one packs even more ports with 90W of power passthrough, the ability to drive 8K displays, and so much more. Our launch coverage from earlier in the year offers some added insight into what this Thunderbolt 4 hub offers.

Anker USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs on sale:

Anker Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock features:

Works with Windows 10 laptops equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Intel Evo Platform), and MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later.Â Equipped with an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port (connects to your laptop), 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port.Â Connect your USB-C laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 upstream port to get a powerful charge up to 85W, or connect mobile devices to the 3 other Thunderbolt 4 ports to get a 15W charge. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports also support data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbpsâ€”enough to transfer a 20GB file in just over 10 seconds.

