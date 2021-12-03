Chromecast with Google TV undercuts its Black Friday price following discount to $39 (Reg. $50)

Walmart is now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer beating the Black Friday price by $1 in order to mark the best cash discount we’ve seen. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While you’ll be skipping out on the first-party integrations noted above, going with the TiVo Stream 4K does mean you can make out for less. Powered by Android TV, this one arrives with 4K HDR playback alongside a similar dongle design and companion voice remote. So if the added savings seems like it’ll be worth the trade-offs, this $30 offering is certainly worth considering.

If you’d prefer to go with one of Amazon’s in-house streaming media players instead, right now we’re tracking some ongoing Cyber Week deals on its lineup. Starting at $18, you’ll find everything from the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $35 to much more affordable offerings for the guest room or office.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

