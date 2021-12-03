Govee’s rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED flashlight returns to $16 (Save 40%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since July. The next time you need to head outside after dark or need to tackle a dimly-lit project, Govee’s powerful flashlight is ready to spring into action. This 1,000-lumen flashlight can illuminate a 660-foot path and comes with a rechargeable 18650 battery. Its aluminum body is built to “withstand accidental drops” and wields an IPX5 water-resistance rating.

Alternatively, you could grab a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped to spend a lot less cash. While these arguably won’t distribute as much light as the flashlight above, each will emit 270 lumens which should offer plenty of illumination for a wide variety of circumstances. Bear in mind that these are not rechargeable.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out this batch of motion-activated lights for $8 Prime shipped. For this price you’ll get three battery-powered units that can be attached just about anywhere using two-sided adhesive or magnets. We spotted this deal yesterday and its still up for grabs, allowing you to cash in on 43% of savings.

Govee 1,000-lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight features:

  • Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping. 
  • High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.

