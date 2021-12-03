Black Friday magazine deals are back from $3/yr.: Gifts for dad, home chefs, and more

Update 12/3: DiscountMags has informed us that it is re-launching its rock-bottom Black Friday sale for one more weekend. If there’s anything you missed out, now’s your chance at $3 subs on Golf Digest, the lowest prices we can find on Men’s/Women’s Health, and much more.

DiscountMags has now launched its blowout holiday magazine deals with some of the best prices of the year on magazine subscriptions. With offers starting from just $3 per year on the more popular titles, these make for wonderful gifts that keep on giving all year round that don’t cost much more than a decent cup of coffee. You’ll find some great gifts for dad (some of the best prices ever on Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest, for example), titles for the foodie on your list, health and fitness magazines, and much more. They can also be great for folks you might not get to see in person over the holidays as any title in your cart can be sent to a different address with a nice little gift note as well. Head below for a closer look.

DiscountMags blowout holiday magazine deals:

You’ll find some titles highlighted below either matching, very close to, or at new all-time lows (without having to pay for a bundle). There is no sales tax on any of them, free delivery all year long, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. All of them are well under the current Amazon Cyber Monday sale prices.

Highlights from the sale:

If you prefer to do your reading digitally, we also have Kindle Unlimited down to $5 for four months as well as the now live Black Friday/Cyber Monday price drops on Amazon’s Kindle readers from $50(or less), including the all-new Paperwhite model.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies and check out our November Reading List.

More on Golf Digest:

“Golf Digest empowers the modern golfer, delivering monthly content on how to play, what to play and where to play. It speaks to golf enthusiasts of all abilities—from beginners to low-handicappers—helping them improve and enjoy the game more. Each month, Golf Digest provides “how-to” articles by an unparalleled team of the game’s top playing editors and teaching professionals, from Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson to Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean and Sean Foley. Golf Digest also provides the game’s most in-depth and unbiased equipment rankings—the Hot List—and is the No. 1 authority for golf course rankings.”

