Snag this hydration running belt with water bottles, an iPhone pocket, more at $6 (New low)

Cartman (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Hydration Running Belt for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this recent release launched for $10 back in September, but has spent most of its time at $8. This equates to at least 25% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Keep in mind that competing hydration belts usually sell for $15 or higher at Amazon. It doesn’t matter if you’re training for marathon, 5K, or simply running for fun, this affordable hydration belt could be worth picking up. An adjustable design allows it to fit 25- to 45-inch waist sizes. A couple of 9-ounce water bottles are included with today’s purchase and they slide perfectly into the integrated pockets. You’ll also find a 7.5- by 4-inch pocket that’s perfect for holding a smartphone, keys, wallet, and more.

It’s hard to undercut the value above. This is made abundantly clear by the fact that even Nalgene’s 16-ounce Water Bottle costs quite a bit more at $11 Prime shipped. That being said, this is my go-to water bottle and I cannot recommend it highly enough. The size is reasonable and fits nicely in just about every cup holder I’ve come across.

Since we’re on the topic of running, did you see that Reebok’s i-Run 3 Treadmill is down to $511? And that’s not all, we also spotted several other pieces of workout equipment priced as low as $118. For even more discounts, be sure to check out our dedicated sports and fitness guide.

Cartman Hydration Running Belt features:

Adjustable strap that comfortably fits waist from 25 inches to 45 inches.

There is a hole to insert the headphone, enjoy the music during running.

2 BPA free 9oz water bottles are secured in neoprene pockets with straps. More water and carry capacity.

