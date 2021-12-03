Reebok’s eye-catching i-Run 3 Treadmill falls to $511, more from $118 (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is offering the Reebok i-Run 3 Treadmill for $511.09 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Typically priced at $660 or higher, today’s offer shaves $149 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Don’t let winter weather give you an excuse to be inactive with Reebok’s i-Run 3 Treadmill. It features an eye-catching design that is easily distinguishable when compared against the boring appearance of most competitors. This unit is outfitted with a 15-horsepower motor that can get runners going up to 8 miles per hour. The i-Run console keeps track of workouts, displays heart rate, and more. No installation is required, with buyers only needing to “simply unbox, unfold, and run.” Continue reading to find more fitness equipment that is discounted as low as $118.

More fitness equipment:

Once finished here, be sure to swing by our sports and fitness guide. One of the most recent deals we’ve posted shows you how to score a 12-pack of Pure Protein bars from $7.50. There are several flavors to pick from, helping ensure that you can find a tasty way to sprinkle some additional protein into your diet.

Reebok i-Run 3 Treadmill features:

Designed to adapt to your environment, the i-Run 30’s ultra-compact profile folds away both standing and flat

Ideal for beginner to intermediate runners, the i-Run offers solid performance with its 15 HP motor reaching 8 mph

Featuring 8-piece elastomer cushioning, the treadmill’s deck softens the blow of each stride with 2 manual incline levels to vary your training

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!