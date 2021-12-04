Gift Segway’s futuristic Electric Roller Skates this Christmas at $230, more up to 43% off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $229.99 shipped. While these skates did fall to $200 for Cyber Monday, today’s deal comes close to that markdown at $170 off the typical $400 price point. This discount newly marks the third-best offer we have tracked. These battery-powered roller skates feature a 45-minute runtime and can propel skaters at up to 12 miles per hour. They feature a 220-pound weight capacity, paving the way for both adults and kids to take them for a spin. Segway touts these skates as “easy to pick up and learn,” helping make them a solid Christmas gift idea for many. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find even more Segway gear on sale.

More Segway deals:

Forego Segway branding and save big when you opt for Swagtron’s Swagskate Electric Skateboard at $92 shipped. We just spotted this markdown yesterday afternoon and the deal is still up for grabs, making this a great time to cash in. Bear in mind that this offering is a bit slower at 9.3 miles per hour.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates features:

  • Superior Technology: Stable self-balancing technology enables to move effortlessly. The high-power hub motor and spindle-shaped tread design help achieve more flexible steering. With Smart Battery Management System and UL 2272 provide dual protection 
  • Safe & Comfortable Riding: With uniquely designed ambient and tail lights to keep you safe in the dark. The rubber tires are designed to improve stability, steering capabilities, and combined with slip-resistance on the pads bring maximum comfort and fun. 

