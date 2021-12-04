Gift Segway’s futuristic Electric Roller Skates this Christmas at $230, more up to 43% off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates for $229.99 shipped. While these skates did fall to $200 for Cyber Monday, today’s deal comes close to that markdown at $170 off the typical $400 price point. This discount newly marks the third-best offer we have tracked. These battery-powered roller skates feature a 45-minute runtime and can propel skaters at up to 12 miles per hour. They feature a 220-pound weight capacity, paving the way for both adults and kids to take them for a spin. Segway touts these skates as “easy to pick up and learn,” helping make them a solid Christmas gift idea for many. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find even more Segway gear on sale.

Forego Segway branding and save big when you opt for Swagtron’s Swagskate Electric Skateboard at $92 shipped. We just spotted this markdown yesterday afternoon and the deal is still up for grabs, making this a great time to cash in. Bear in mind that this offering is a bit slower at 9.3 miles per hour.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates features:

Superior Technology: Stable self-balancing technology enables to move effortlessly. The high-power hub motor and spindle-shaped tread design help achieve more flexible steering. With Smart Battery Management System and UL 2272 provide dual protection

Safe & Comfortable Riding: With uniquely designed ambient and tail lights to keep you safe in the dark. The rubber tires are designed to improve stability, steering capabilities, and combined with slip-resistance on the pads bring maximum comfort and fun.

