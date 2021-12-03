Put Swagtron’s Swagskate Electric Skateboard under the tree for $92 shipped (Reg. $114)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron NG-3 Swagskate Electric Skateboard for $91.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the all-time low that we tracked over Black Friday. If you’ve been on the hunt for an exhilarating gift to put under the tree this year, Swagtron has you covered. The company’s Swagskate electric skateboard can propel riders at up to 9.3 miles per hour for a distance of four to six miles. Weight capacity tops out at 150 pounds, allowing a variety of kids, teenagers, and adults to enjoy this board. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Drastically reduce spending when you go with the Razor A Kick Scooter at $24. Despite having such a low entry price, this foldable kick scooter is made from aircraft-grade aluminum that can support up to 143 pounds of weight. It can be folded down when not in use, making it easy to store and transport.

Another great place to get some fun gift ideas is in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Shoppers can cash in on up to 40% of savings on toys, collectibles, and more. Best of all, pricing kicks off at just $4. Drop by our dedicated toys and hobbies guide to see what else we have highlighted lately.

Swagtron NG-3 Swagskate Electric Skateboard features:

Move more, kick less — kick-to-cruise locks in your current speed up to 9. 3 mph, so you can cut, Carve & Coast like a true skateboard Legend.

Powerfully responsive sensors — Intelligently placed sensors detect weight and motion, automatically stopping The board in seconds when you dismount.

Real feel skateboarding — the 72mm (2. 8 in) polyurethane wheels along with the Polypropylene deck have the flexibility to handle pavement like a Pro, absorbing the shocks from bumpier pavement.

