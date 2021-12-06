CRAFTSMAN’s 51-piece mechanics tool set ships with a 120-tooth ratchet and more for $50

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 51-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $49.98 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $47.48. Down from $90, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes everything a DIYer or at-home auto mechanic needs to get started with repairs and upgrades around the house. The ratchet has 120 teeth for a 3-degree arc swing, letting you use it in narrow spaces. The 6-inch extension bar, universal joint, and bit adapter all pair well with the variety of 3/8-inch sockets to give you a wide range of choices when it comes to tackling different jobs. Head below for more.

An alternative would be opting instead for a universal socket at $15 or less at Amazon. It fits everything from 1/4 to 3/4-inch bolts and fits on a regular wrench. There are 54 individual pins inside of this unique socket that allows it to fit over various bolts, nuts, and even hooks.

Be sure to pick up this 2-pack of USB-C rechargeable headlamps priced at just $4.50 each on Amazon. That saves you 55% and delivers the ability to see in the dark when working on projects. Though most DIY projects happen indoors where there’s plenty of light, many mechanic jobs on cars can happen in dim places or even at night.

More on the CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set:

51 pc Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set is perfect for the do-it-yourselfer or auto-enthusiast! This set comes with 120-Tooth ratchet for extreme accessibility. With its slim head and 3-degree arc swing, you can get into narrow spaces with ease and quickly tighten or loosen a fastener. This set also comes with a 6-in extension bar, universal joint, and bit adapter. A wide range of shallow and deep sockets provide added utility. The gunmetal chrome finish provides durable rust resistance, easy cleaning, and a professional look. All of these components are packed in a compact mobile case perfect for storage in a toolbox, garage, a vehicle or proudly displayed on your workbench. The case has durable metal clips and metal removable hinges for splitting the case into two for storage or ready availability. The case also has exterior grooves for stacking with same size cases. Take on your next project with our Gunmetal Chrome 51 pc tool set.

