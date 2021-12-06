Score two rechargeable USB-C headlamps at just $4.50 each (New low, 55% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Rechargeable USB-C Headlamps for $8.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly priced at $20, today’s deal shaves a total of $11 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. These headlamps are ready to cast 180 lumens of light and illuminate dimly-lit projects, late-night walks, bike rides, and the list goes on. Each unit is powered by a rechargeable 1200mAh battery that can be refueled using the included USB-C cable. Owners can anticipate up to 90 hours usage from a full charge. The LEDs can shine white or red and there’s also a flashing SOS mode.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the value above. That being said, you can opt for two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped. Keep in mind that you will need to have a free hand to aim these these flashlights. The good news is that each of these will shine brighter with the ability to cast 270 lumens of light.

Another product that might be worth a moment of your time includes the Govee rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED flashlight. Believe it or not, you can snatch it up for $16 Prime shipped. We spotted this discount a few days back and it’s the result of a 40% price drop.

Vont Rechargeable USB-C Headlamps features:

With ultra-bright proprietary vleds with 180 lumens, Spark can powerfully light up your spot, even in pitch black. Charge it for only 2.5 hours and use up to 90 hours with its pre-installed rechargeable batteries. Perfect for illuminating the entire campsite, road, or mountain.

The single button press makes it quick and easy to toggle through 7 light modes: Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). With different modes, you can efficiently use the specific lighting you need.

