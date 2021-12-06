All-new Made for Amazon Fire Tablet Keyboard with Trackpad launches at $40 – pre-order now

Bluetooth keyboards have become an overwhelmingly popular tablet accessory these days, but most designs lack an integrated trackpad. This is part of what differentiates Fintie’s new Fire Tablet Keyboard from most of the rest. The company touts that its new keyboard can “easily convert your tablet to a mini-laptop” thanks to a “built-in touchpad [that] allows multi-gesture controls.” Made with Amazon’s kid-friendly tablets in mind, this new keyboard features a shock-absorbent design that’s paired with a detachable case for additional protection. Continue reading to learn more.

Fintie launches Fire Tablet Keyboard with Made for Amazon certification

Made with ages three and older in mind, there’s no question that Fintie’s new Fire Tablet Keyboard is built to handle its fair share of accidents. Instead of behaving like a case for a Fire Tablet to slide into, this Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad combo is its own device. While this could be a dealbreaker for some, it makes a lot of sense since Amazon’s kid-friendly tablets already come with a case that can prop the device up.

Once fully charged with an included USB-C cable, this Made for Amazon Fire Tablet Keyboard can last for up to 400 hours of use. It also features a 365-day standby time. It goes to sleep after 30 minutes of inactivity and will automatically re-pair once any key has been pressed.

Pricing and availability

Fintie’s new Made For Amazon Fire Tablet Keyboard is now available for pre-order and is priced at $39.99. There are three colorways to choose from – black, blue, and purple. Folks that hope to get one or more of these ahead of Christmas will be disappointed to find out that the official launch date is slated for December 26.

That being said, just about everything in Amazon’s tablet portfolio is slated to arrive well ahead of the holidays, which could allow you to get something under the tree just ahead of the keyboard above.

9to5Toys’ Take

With such an entry-level price point, it’s hard to pick on Fintie’s new Fire Tablet Keyboard. While marketed specifically for Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet lineup, a Bluetooth connection and standard layout leave little to no room for doubt that these will work with other tablet models in the Fire portfolio.

A built-in trackpad is a huge differentiator between this unit and most others on the market, as it paves the way for a laptop-like user experience. Considering just how affordable Amazon’s tablet lineup tends to be, it could be more cost-effective to throw business in this direction instead of an entry-level Chromebook.

