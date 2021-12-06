Holiday 4K TV deals: LG 65-Inch OLED $603 off, Hisense Android from $279, much more

Our master holiday 4K TV deals roundup has begun with thousands of dollars and savings and deals from $279. BuyDig is now offering the LG 65-Inch OLED evo Gallery 4K Smart TV for $2,396.99 shipped with a $200 Visa gift card and extended 5-year LG warranty. Regularly $2,800 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $2,400, this is up to $603 in savings with the added value of the gift card that can be used just about anywhere. This 4K gallery-style solution features a “barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall” alongside an OLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos support. Great for sports and gaming with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium, it also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit alongside four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll more 4K TV holiday deals below. 

LG 4K TV deals on sale for the holidays:

Hisense 2021 A6G 4K Android TV lineup

Samsung holiday 4K TV deals:

Amazon all-new 2021 Omni Series 4K Fire TVs

