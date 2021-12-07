Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live on top of this week’s $1 HD rental

As it does nearly every Tuesday, Apple today is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of Epic Quest movies marked down to $10. Ranging from favorites of The Martian and Interstellar to classics like Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones, you’ll find quite a wide variety of titles up for grabs for your digital collection. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 Epic Quests movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that take you on fantastical adventures. If you won’t be doing any traveling this winter, these titles will still let you go on an epic quest be it to Mars, Middle Earth, or the depths of space. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the more thrilling titles on sale above, Apple is also starting off the week by rolling out a collection of markdowns on mockumentary flicks, as well. These are all down to $10 or less and delivering some of the best prices of the year.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Midnight in the Switchgrass. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, and Emile Hirsch.

