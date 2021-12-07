Genie StealthDrive smart garage door opener is an all-in-one solution at $180 (New low, save $50)

Amazon is offering the Genie StealthDrive Connect Garage Door Opener at $179.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Down from $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by an additional $19. This garage door opener offers a 1.25HP motor that uses a steel-reinforced belt drive system for both a strong and quiet operation. It natively ties in with Alex and Assistant for voice control, and there’s even a built-in battery backup that offers up to 50 cycles once the power goes out. In addition to the opener itself, you’ll get two pre-programmed 3-button remotes, a wireless keypad, and wall console. Head below for more.

If you already have a compatible opener, then opting for the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Hub is a more budget-friendly upgrade. It’s available on Amazon for just $20, and will add both voice and remote control to your existing opener with minimal setup required, making it something that every smart homeowner should have.

Don’t forget that the elago Home Hub makes it easy to mount any any modern iPad on the wall to use as a smart home command center. On sale right now for $13, you’d normally pay $18 here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Genie StealthDrive Garage Door Opener:

STRONG AND QUIET: The Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener has a 1 1/4 HPC DC Motor that is paired with a steel-reinforced belt drive making this garage door opener perfect for garages that are attached to bedrooms and/or nurseries

SMART GARAGE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH ALEXA & GOOGLE HOME: The built-in Aladdin Connect technology allows you to monitor, open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. New features allow you to use the Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener to operate the garage door with voice control using the Aladdin Connect skill for Alexa or Google Home

BATTERY BACKUP INCLUDED: The Stealth Drive Connect garage door opener comes equipped with a battery backup that allows for the garage door opener to be used when the primary power is out. This feature provides up to 50 cycles from the initial power failure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!