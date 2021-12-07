Genie StealthDrive smart garage door opener is an all-in-one solution at $180 (New low, save $50)

-
AmazonSmart Homegenie
New low $180

Amazon is offering the Genie StealthDrive Connect Garage Door Opener at $179.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. Down from $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by an additional $19. This garage door opener offers a 1.25HP motor that uses a steel-reinforced belt drive system for both a strong and quiet operation. It natively ties in with Alex and Assistant for voice control, and there’s even a built-in battery backup that offers up to 50 cycles once the power goes out. In addition to the opener itself, you’ll get two pre-programmed 3-button remotes, a wireless keypad, and wall console. Head below for more.

If you already have a compatible opener, then opting for the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Hub is a more budget-friendly upgrade. It’s available on Amazon for just $20, and will add both voice and remote control to your existing opener with minimal setup required, making it something that every smart homeowner should have.

Don’t forget that the elago Home Hub makes it easy to mount any any modern iPad on the wall to use as a smart home command center. On sale right now for $13, you’d normally pay $18 here and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Genie StealthDrive Garage Door Opener:

  • STRONG AND QUIET: The Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener has a 1 1/4 HPC DC Motor that is paired with a steel-reinforced belt drive making this garage door opener perfect for garages that are attached to bedrooms and/or nurseries
  • SMART GARAGE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH ALEXA & GOOGLE HOME: The built-in Aladdin Connect technology allows you to monitor, open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. New features allow you to use the Stealth Drive Connect smart garage door opener to operate the garage door with voice control using the Aladdin Connect skill for Alexa or Google Home
  • BATTERY BACKUP INCLUDED: The Stealth Drive Connect garage door opener comes equipped with a battery backup that allows for the garage door opener to be used when the primary power is out. This feature provides up to 50 cycles from the initial power failure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
genie

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Wemo’s Mini HomeKit Smart Plug upgrades the Chris...
Travel 100+ miles per charge with $200 off the HyperScr...
Bring smart and festive RGB lighting to your car with t...
GOLABS’ $190 power station delivers 60W & 30W US...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Hoover’s cordless electric leaf blower bundles a $20 ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 — Streaming media players: ...
Slide SKIL’s 4-Tool Combo Kit under the tree at $...
Show More Comments