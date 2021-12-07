elago Home Hub puts any modern iPad on the wall for $13, more from $7 (Up to 32% off)

The official elago storefront at Amazon is offering its Home Hub Wall Mount for $12.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While elago directly lists this offering for $18, our research shows that this unit generally sells for $16 at Amazon. Even so, today’s offer shaves 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the Apple bandwagon and are a bit envious of Echo Show 15, Nest Hub, and similar devices, the elago Home Hub is ready to save the day. It allows you to seamlessly place any modern iPad on the wall. An included cable management button aims to tidy up the look of running a power cord to your device. With a non-stop supply of energy, you’ll be ready to keep Apple’s Home app or something entirely different always on display. Continue reading to find more elago markdowns priced from $7.

More elago deals:

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse today’s roundup of the best smartphone accessory deals. Leading the pack is Spigen’s MagSafe Power Bank at $33. Believe it or not, this offer swipes 40% off and marks a return to the all-time low. Best of all, there are many other markdowns that kick off from just $4.

elago Home Hub Wall Mount features:

Protect your iPad from scratches and bumps by mounting it to a wall. Your iPad is held between two pieces of scratch-free silicone, making it easy to insert and remove at all times.

All necessary screws and plastic anchors are included with each purchase. Mount your iPad easily on the wall – without the bulk – and manage the charging cable with an elago cable management button.

