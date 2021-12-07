Mackie studio monitors, Bluetooth desktop speakers, more up to 33% off from $60

Update 12/7: Most of the Amazon early Black Friday Mackie deals are still live for your discounted gift giving pleasure down below.

Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a range of Mackie speakers, microphones, headphones, and more for your at-home setup. One standout is the Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Multimedia Monitors for $79.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. These are a great little option that won’t take up much room in your space from a professional, studio-grade audio brand. Alongside 1/4-inch, 1/8-inch, and RCA input options, they can blast out 50W of “clean, articulate stereo sound” with a handy front-facing headphone jack in place. They sit in that nice middle ground offering a professional-facing design approach that will sound much better than most of those desktop computer speakers out there. Rated 4+ stars at B&H and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional early Black Friday Mackie deals.

Mackie holiday Amazon deals continue:

More on the Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Multimedia Monitors:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. The sleek design of CR-X features a brushed metal panel and a distinct outline that stands out. Available in a vast range of sizes from 3” to 8” with Bluetooth option plus an 8” subwoofer with Bluetooth

