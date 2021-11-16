Apple’s new HomePod mini colors go on sale with Nanoleaf Thread bundles (Save $24)

Launching at the start of the month, Apple refreshed the popular HomePod mini lineup with three new vibrant colorways. Now, we’re seeing some of the very first price cuts on the recent-releases, with Best Buy bundling the Apple smart speaker with various smart home lighting accessories backed by its holiday price guarantee. Most notably, you can score the HomePod mini with a Nanoleaf Thread HomeKit Lightstrip at $149.97 in blue, orange, and yellow. Normally you’d pay $174 for the entire package, with today’s offer kickstarting your Siri setup while pocketing you $24 in savings. Dive into our hands-on review of the new styles for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Those HomePod mini bundle savings are also being carried over to another package which includes one of the blue, orange, or yellow Siri speakers with three Nanoleaf Thread LED Color Bulbs at $139.98. This isn’t quite as notable of a package as the lead deal, but will still give your HomeKit setup all the essentials.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled lightstrip or light bulbs and you’ll be able to kickstart your Thread and HomeKit smart home with multicolor lighting just in time for the holidays.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!