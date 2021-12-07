Take this 40-inch countertop foosball table to holiday gatherings for $33.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Sport Squad 40-inch Table Top Foosball Table for $33.70 shipped. For comparison, today’s offer clocks in at what you’d generally pay for a table that is half this size. In terms of dollars and cents, this specific Foosball table tends to sell for $50 or higher. This leaves you with over $16 in savings and comes within a mere $0.61 of the all-time low. Add a fun activity to the house and create a new family pastime this holiday season when you bring this foosball table into the mix. It features a table-top design that allows it to go places a full-size unit cannot. It’s made with all ages in mind, making this a great way to bridge the gap with older folks and kids alike.

If you would rather score a compact game instead, Kingdomino will fit the bill at under $20. I was introduced to the game not long ago and liked it so much that I added it to my collection the very same day. It’s incredibly simple to learn but gameplay varies enough that playing feels fresh each time. The box measures just 2 by 7.9 by 7.9 inches, making it a cinch to haul to and from gatherings.

Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon has a nice variety of Crayola art and craft deals that are up to 30% off. The markdowns here could easily serve as an even more affordable route to take when it comes to Christmas gifts. This rings especially true with prices that kick off from just $3 Prime shipped.

Sport Squad 40-inch Table Top Foosball Table features:

Enjoy fast paced play on this compact tabletop foosball table. Stay active and spend quality time with family and friends. Bring it to a family gathering, birthday party, or tailgate event. DIMS: 40″L x 20″W x 8″H and weighs 15 lbs.

This classic version of table soccer is fun for all ages. Chrome-plated steel rods are ideal for swift shots while the rubber grooved handles enable a strong, stable grip.

