Put some Crayola arts and crafts under the tree at up to 30% off from $3, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a collection of arts and crafts products from Crayola. With prices starting at under $3, you’re looking at plenty of notable gift ideas ranging from packages for the kids to unleash some creativity this winter to drawing gear for the older artist on your list. Everything is also down to some of the best prices of the year, and at pretty stocking stuffer-level going rates, too. You’ll want to shop all of the markdowns right here before heading below for more.

Also included in today’s round of Gold Boxes, Amazon is discounting a selection of board games and puzzles starting at $3. You’ll be able to cash-in on the same up to 30% in savings as above, with this sale including quite the wide range of game night upgrades. You’ll want to shop through everything right here for a closer look at what’s on tap before the 1-day sale ends tonight.

Though if LEGO seems like it would be a better bet for putting under the tree, we’re tracking some notable discounts on some of the more collectible sets out right now. Ranging from LEGO’s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 at $165 to various Technic recreations of iconic cars and vehicles, you’ll want to dive into all of the discounts right here.

More on the Crayola Back To School bundle:

This Crayola Back to School Set is designed for grades K-2, and includes everything young artists need to color and draw in the classroom. It’s a versatile coloring set that features Crayola Crayon, colored pencils, as well as broad and fine line markers. Crayola Crayon offer 24 vibrant colors and are great for everyday coloring activities, while the colored pencils are ideal for color mixing, blending, and practicing more detailed coloring techniques.

