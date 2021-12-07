Swiss+Tech’s 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool plunges to $5.50 (Save 34%), more from $11.50

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool for $5.58 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal but don’t want to give up a pocket, this compact solution is ready to attach to a keychain or carabiner. You’ll stand to benefit from having 10 wrench sizes at your disposal alongside a nail puller, pry bar, ruler, flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, and more. Swiss+Tech touts this offering as offering a “heavy-duty” design that’s made of solid stainless steel. Continue reading to find more multi-tool and pocket knife deals up to 35% off.

More multi-tool and pocket knife deals:

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab a couple of rechargeable USB-C headlamps at just $4.50 each. These are bound to come in handy in all sorts of situations, with examples that range from dimly-lit projects to late night walks, and much more. Swing by our tools guide to find even more deals like this.

Swiss+Tech 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool features:

The SWISS+TECH Micro-Slim Flat wrench is a slim micro-tool with a variety of functions for on-the-go repairs and outdoor activities. This precision-crafted tool is heavy duty yet compact for easily attaching to a key ring or carabiner. It features 10 wrench sizes, including 5.5mm, 7mm, 8mm, 10mm, 13mm, 14mm, 1/4 inch wrench and hex driver, 3/8 inch wrench and two spoke wrenches. A nail Puller or pry bar, metric ruler and flathead screwdriver are great for small repairs or projects. This Micro-Slim tool also includes a fingernail cleaner and bottle opener.

