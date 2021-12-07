Swiss+Tech’s 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool plunges to $5.50 (Save 34%), more from $11.50

-
AmazonToolsSwiss+Tech
35% off From $5.50

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool for $5.58 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal but don’t want to give up a pocket, this compact solution is ready to attach to a keychain or carabiner. You’ll stand to benefit from having 10 wrench sizes at your disposal alongside a nail puller, pry bar, ruler, flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, and more. Swiss+Tech touts this offering as offering a “heavy-duty” design that’s made of solid stainless steel. Continue reading to find more multi-tool and pocket knife deals up to 35% off.

More multi-tool and pocket knife deals:

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab a couple of rechargeable USB-C headlamps at just $4.50 each. These are bound to come in handy in all sorts of situations, with examples that range from dimly-lit projects to late night walks, and much more. Swing by our tools guide to find even more deals like this.

Swiss+Tech 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool features:

The SWISS+TECH Micro-Slim Flat wrench is a slim micro-tool with a variety of functions for on-the-go repairs and outdoor activities. This precision-crafted tool is heavy duty yet compact for easily attaching to a key ring or carabiner. It features 10 wrench sizes, including 5.5mm, 7mm, 8mm, 10mm, 13mm, 14mm, 1/4 inch wrench and hex driver, 3/8 inch wrench and two spoke wrenches. A nail Puller or pry bar, metric ruler and flathead screwdriver are great for small repairs or projects. This Micro-Slim tool also includes a fingernail cleaner and bottle opener.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Swiss+Tech

About the Author

Gerber, Swiss Army, more EDC multi-tools and pocket kni...
Schrade’s versatile 19-in-1 stainless steel multi...
This 23-piece Hex and Torx key wrench set just fell to ...
Home Depot takes up to $149 off recent RYOBI combo kits...
Kobalt’s 20-piece ratcheting wrench set with life...
SKIL’s 5-tool PWR CORE 12 combo kit bolsters your...
Prepare for spring with an electric blower/string trimm...
Kobalt’s 80V Max 21-in. electric mower sees price cut...
Show More Comments