Gloomhaven Jaws of Death falls to $26.50, CAH Family hits $16.50, more board games from $11

Amazon is offering the Gloomhaven: Jaws of Death Board Game for $26.66 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $32, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our Prime Day mention by over $3. Designed to be both a stand-alone game and expansion, this version of Gloomhaven is sure to bring loads of fun to family game night. It’s a cooperative campaign of “tactical combat” that’s set within the Gloomhaven universe, offering a new prequel campaign that’s “full of choices, challenges, and twists.” You’ll find four new “hardened mercenaries” available to play as here and you must work together to win the game. Not a Gloomhaven fan? That’s alright, head below for other great board games to pick up this holiday season.

Playable as a stand-alone game or as an expansion to Gloomhaven

Cooperative campaign game of tactical combat set in the Gloomhaven universe

Players will assume the roles of 4 new hardened mercenaries and work together to fight through a new prequel campaign full of choices, challenges, and twists.

New built in tutorials, learn-to-play guide, and play-surface scenario books allow players to jump into the action more quickly and easily than ever before.

