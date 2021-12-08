Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Tennis, MLB The Show 21, more

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking some discounts on the new Forza Horizon 5 at Amazon. You can now score the standard, deluxe, and premium versions at $54.99, $74.99, and $94.99, respectively. While not the deepest price drops, this is really only the second discount we have tracked on the newly released racing game, and one of the most anticipated at that. If you’re looking to get in right now, these are the lowest prices around and some of the very first deals on the deluxe and premium editions that typically sells for $80 and $100. This massive open-world take on the Forza formula spans 11 different ecosystems across the gorgeous Mexican terrain and you can learn more about the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, MLB The Show 21, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

