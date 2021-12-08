Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5, Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Tennis, MLB The Show 21, more

In today’s best game deals, we are tracking some discounts on the new Forza Horizon 5 at Amazon. You can now score the standard, deluxe, and premium versions at $54.99, $74.99, and $94.99, respectively. While not the deepest price drops, this is really only the second discount we have tracked on the newly released racing game, and one of the most anticipated at that. If you’re looking to get in right now, these are the lowest prices around and some of the very first deals on the deluxe and premium editions that typically sells for $80 and $100. This massive open-world take on the Forza formula spans 11 different ecosystems across the gorgeous Mexican terrain and you can learn more about the experience in our feature piece right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, MLB The Show 21, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Amazon in physical form
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- EA 2022 sports titles starting from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village on all platforms $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Journey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Or $6 with PS Plus
- And Collector’s Edition Bundle from $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- God of War on PS4 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 via PSN
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Sonic Colors Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
