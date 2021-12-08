MSI’s Creator 15 laptop with RTX 3060 and 4K OLED display returns to Amazon low at $400 off

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop with 4.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,449 shipped. Today’s deal knocks 22% off the normal $1,849 going rate of this laptop and saves a full $400, marking a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before. While we saw an RTX 3060 laptop fall to $1,250 yesterday, that model only came with a 14-inch 1440p 120Hz display. Today’s deal, however, ships with a larger 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen. Speaking of the display, you’ll find 100% DCI-P3 coverage here which is perfect for color grading photos or videos, as well as gaming. The 11th Generation i7 8-core processor pairs well with the RTX 3060 here and offers ample power for both gaming and creating. On top of that, you’ll find Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet, USB-A, HDMI, and more for ample I/O on this laptop. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Acer Nitro 5 has you covered with fairly decent specs for far less. Coming in at $793, you’ll find the Nitro 5 packs a 10th Generation i5 processor as well as the RTX 3050 graphics card. The 15.6-inch 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate as well, making it a great machine for on-the-go FPS gaming. All of this pairs with a 256GB NVMe SSD and 8GB of RAM to offer a solid experience for 45% less than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of gaming, did you see that Forza Horizon 5 is on sale from $55 today? The famed title works on both Xbox and PC with a single purchase, making today’s deal quite versatile. On top of that, you’ll find a slew of other discounts in our dedicated PC gaming guide, so be sure to give that a look to see all the other ways you can save.

More on the MSI Creator 15 laptop:

OLED Display: The 15.6″ UHD OLED 100% DCI-P3 display offers true color and contrast, whether you are designing your next project or gaming.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance with 8 cores boosting up to 4.6 GHz. Take on any tasks and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI Creator 15 is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, breezes through today’s most demanding creative workflow tasks.

