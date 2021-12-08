NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 router has 2,500-sq. ft. of wireless coverage for the holidays at $180 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 5-stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX43) for $179.96 shipped. Over the past few months this router has been falling in price from $220 to where it is today, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your home’s wireless network is lacking in speed and coverage, then now’s the perfect time to fix it. Whether you have family coming over or not this holiday season, upgrading your network to use NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router will let you browse the web lightning-fast with up to 2,500-square feet of coverage in tow. There are four Gigabit Ethernet LAN and one similar WAN port on the back, and you’ll even find a USB 3.0 Type-A connector for converting wired storage or printers to wireless. Head below for more.

While not designed for quite as robust of a network, TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router can be picked up for $65 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed for AX1500 speeds, instead of AX5400 like today’s lead deal, this router will still give you a sizable upgrade from an existing 802.11ac setup.

Don’t forget that MSI’s Creator 15 laptop sports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and is ready to take your portable computing setup to the next level. Shipping with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and 512GB of NVMe storage, the Creator 15 is designed for both making content as well as enjoying games in off time, delivering a very versatile experience, especially at $400 off.

More on the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 router:

Fast AX5400 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing

Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL

Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and more with 4 x 1G Ethernet ports Share a storage drive with any connected device and create a personal cloud storage to access from anywhere using the 1 x 3.0 USB port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!