In case you missed out on the early Black Friday savings at the start of November, Amazon is now offering another chance to score holiday-worthy pricing on Samsungâ€™s lineup of Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ tablets. Our top pick is theÂ flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 256GB atÂ $729.99. While youâ€™d normally pay $930, todayâ€™s offer returns to the Amazon low for only the third time at $200 off. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features,Â Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Tab S7+Â delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, thereâ€™s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were theÂ more popular Android tablet offeringsÂ amongst our readers, and you can get all the details inÂ our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a more affordable price point, theÂ Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $499 for the 128GB model. Thatâ€™s down from $650, delivering $151 in savings and beating our Black Friday mention by $1. The elevated 512GB model is also on saleÂ with $230Â in savingsÂ attached. Those lower price tags do come at the trade-off of a smaller 11-inch display, but thereâ€™s much of the same functionality otherwise including 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance.

For an even more affordable offering, Amazon wraps up todayâ€™s sale by including the newÂ Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB atÂ $429. Down from $530, youâ€™re looking at $101 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. While you are looking at a larger screen, the FE model arrives without the AMOLED display found above and instead rocks a standard LCD panel. In a similar fashion, youâ€™re also stepping down to a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as only a pair of speakers to compare with four units built into the S7/+. Dive intoÂ our announcement coverageÂ to get the full scope of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4â€³ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, youâ€™ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4â€³ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

