Amazon’s 3-pack eero mesh Wi-Fi HomeKit system covers 5,000-sq. ft. at $159 (Reg. $199+)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering its 3-pack of eero mesh Wi-Fi system routers for $159 shipped. Sitting at a regular price of $249 for most of 2020, this system dropped to $199 at the top of the year and is now at a new 2021 low. You can also score the 4-pack at $199, down from the usual $249 in today’s sale. While it might not be the new pricey Wi-Fi 6 Pro model, most folks with homes under the 5,000-square feet today’s system covers, that don’t have a modem that supports the latest Wi-Fi standard, will be just fine with this setup. This whole home system connects to your existing modem with a 10 minute (or less) setup and supports internet speeds up to 350Mb/s with dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity (802.11a/b/g/n/ac). Alongside Alexa and Apple HomeKit support, you’re looking at automatic security updates, smartphone monitoring, and pair of “auto-sensing Gigabit ports” on each of the three included routers. Head below for more details.

While the savings aren’t quite as deep, folks that don’t need the 5,000-square feet of coverage can save even more with the $125 2-pack that’s currently 10% off the going rate. Or even more with a single node at $71 shipped. You’re looking at the same specs for these options, just with a smaller coverage range.

If you are looking to bump up to Wi-Fi 6 coverage here, then dive into the deal we spotted on this NETGEAR model at a new Amazon low. Now down at $180 shipped from the typical $220 price tag, you can get all of the details on this model and the discounted rate right here. Be sure to swing by our networking deal hub for additional offers to bolster your home Wi-Fi setup.

More on the eero mesh WiFi system:

Whole-home coverage – An eero 3-pack is a whole-home WiFi system that replaces your router and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.

Works with Alexa – With eero and an Alexa device (not included) you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important.

Works with your internet service provider – Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup in less than 10 minutes and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Don’t let WiFi slow you down – Get the most from your WiFi by streaming, gaming, and working from anywhere in your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!