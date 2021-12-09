Sonos holiday refurb sale goes live: Arc Soundbar $180 off, Gen 3 Sub, more from $99

After seeing some light post-Black Friday offers go live at the start of the month, Sonos is refreshing its certified refurbished storefront with a collection of rare discounts. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering price cuts on gear that hardly ever goes on sale to the very first markdowns on newer releases, there are plenty of notable offers here to make up for the lack of holiday savings in November. An easy highlight is the Sonos Arc Soundbar in white at $719. Having originally launched at the $799 price point, ongoing supply shortages have caused the retail price to permanently increase to $899. That saves you $180 by locking in today’s discount and marks the best price we’ve seen this year. Includes a full 1-year warranty, just like everything else in the sale. Head below for more highlights in the Sonos holiday sale.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. I personally just picked up a Sonos Arc, and am loving just how notable of an upgrade it was over the Beam I had. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Other notable Sonos holiday sale inclusions:

Over at Best Buy on the otherhand, you can currently score the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $149.99. This is down $20 from the usual price tag and quite the notable offer considering we haven’t seen very many discounts on this since releasing earlier in the year. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, this one expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Sonos holiday refurbished sale for additional ways to save. Stock has been fluctuating here lately, so it’s worth checking back to see if Sonos replenishes the listing at any point here.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

