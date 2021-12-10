Apple journeys into the weekend with $10 or less movie sale: Pixar flicks, Arrival, much more

The weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Notably for this particular weekend, you’ll be able to save on a collection of Disney Pixar fan favorites, as well as a series of Alien Invasion titles. Ranging from Ratatouille and Arrival to Luca and District 9, everything is marked down to $10 or less and are are some of the best prices to date. Not to mention, all of the movies will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 or less Pixar weekend movie sale

Headlining all of the discounts this weekend, Apple is giving you a chance to expand your collection of movies for the whole family. More specifically, you can bring home just about all of the iconic Disney Pixar movies for $10 or less, including just released films like Luca as well as Ratatouille and more. Each one is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, as well.

Alongside all of the Pixar movies on sale this weekend, Apple is also rolling out a collection of Alien Invasion titles. Ranging from flicks that redefined the genre like Arrival and District 9 to classics of Independence Day, there is a wide range of movies on tap at $10 or less down below.

