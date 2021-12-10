ASUS’ ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor falls to new low at $900 (Save $161)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor (XG438Q) for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,061 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $29. This high-end gaming monitor delivers a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for “super-smooth gaming visuals.” For the full 4K 120Hz experience, you’ll need to use DisplayPort, as the HDMI jack is limited to 2.0 speeds, meaning that the latest consoles won’t be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate. However, you can still play the Series X at 1440p 120Hz or the PlayStation 5 at 1080p 120Hz, while dedicated PCs easily take advantage of all this monitor has to offer. That also includes DisplayHDR 600 certification as well as a 90% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage and FreeSync 2 support. Head below for more.

However, those in the market for a 4K 120Hz display ready for next-generation console gaming will want to give the ASUS TUF 28-inch monitor a look. Sporting HDMI 2.1, it’s fully compatible with the latest consoles at 4K 120Hz, as well as PC for that matter. Coming in at $800, it’s still $100 below today’s lead deal, though the screen size does take a few steps down. However, PC-focused gamers will want to consider either the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor at $700 or the Acer Predator 27-inch 4K 144Hz display for $628 instead, with both still delivering a solid high-end gaming experience for a few bucks less.

Don’t forget that we found CORSAIR’s VOID RGB Elite wireless gaming headset back at its Amazon low of $70 earlier today. Made to take your setup to the next level, the wireless nature helps remove unnecessary clutter from your desk while gaming. These are headphones worthy of a high-end setup, and we go into more detail in our previous coverage.

More on the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch Gaming Monitor:

43” 4K non-glare gaming monitor with 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visual | Includes – (1) Display port, (3) HDMI, (1) Earphone jack, (2) USB Ports | VESA (100X100mm) Compatible

High dynamic Range (HDR) technology with displays 600 certification and 90% DCI-P3 Professional color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance

Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology provides buttery smooth game play, low latency, and better brightness and contrast | Game fast input technology minimizes input lag and provides much faster motion delivery from connected devices to the monitor

