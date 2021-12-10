CORSAIR VOID RGB Elite wireless gaming headset back at Amazon low of $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR VOID RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. CORSAIR’s gaming headset allows you to “hear everything” while on the ground of your favorite title. The custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers can reproduce audio ranging from 20Hz to 30kHz for a wide soundstage. There’s an omnidirectional microphone that makes keeping in touch with your team simple, and this headset is even compatible with both PlayStation 4/5 as well as PC. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget this holiday season? Consider the Razer BlackShark V2 X instead. The main difference is that it’s wired instead of wireless, but that saves a decent chunk of change since it comes in at $40 on Amazon, a full $30 below today’s lead deal. Razer trades in neodymium as well for a titanium 50mm driver that reproduces “high-end sound.”

Take a trip down memory lane when you hang up the gaming headset in exchange for a traditional board game with the family. There’s just something about everyone gathering around the table to play a fun and unique game, especially during the holiday season. If it’s time to add a fresh game to the collection, check out Amazon’s latest buy 2 get 1 free sale that’s going on right now, allowing you to pick up three new games that you might have never played before. We have some of our favorites outlined in our previous coverage, so be sure to give that a look for some new ideas for family game night.

More on the CORSAIR VOID RGB Elite Wireless Headset:

Hear everything from the lightest footstep to the most Thundering explosion thanks to premium custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium Audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz

Constructed for enduring comfort through long gaming sessions with breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads

Connect wirelessly to your PC or PS4/PS5 using low-latency 2.4GHz wireless with the included USB adapter

An omnidirectional microphone picks up your voice with exceptional clarity with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator

Built to last through years of gaming with durable construction and aluminum Yokes

7.1 surround sound not supported with Apple M1 Chip devices.

