Have a golf enthusiast on your list? Gift this 656-yard rangefinder for just $45 (New low, 36% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder for $44.99 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for closer $70, today’s offer not only beats the lowest price we have tracked, but also ushers in $25 of savings. Do you have a golf fan on your list this year? If so, this affordably-priced 656-yard rangefinder could be just the thing. You’ll stand to benefit from flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, slope compensation, and more. An included storage bag allows you to keep it protected when traveling to and from the golf course. While this unit won’t be as feature-packed as one of Garmin’s rangefinders, it’s hard to argue with a price that costs a mere fraction of one of the company’s most budget-friendly offerings.

Today’s savings easily cover the cost of this 15-pack of Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball at $13 Prime shipped. Each ball is touted as having an aerodynamic and symmetrical design that “increases lift and decreases drag for longer shots.” They also benefit from a cut-proof cover that is “virtually indestructible.”

Once finished here, be sure to peek at what else is in our sports and fitness guide. Among the most recent additions is a nice selection of Bowflex markdowns priced as low as $119. You’ll find bikes, treadmills, kettlebells, and more that are up to $700 off. Now that cold weather has arrived, this is an ideal time to bring your workout indoors.

Dr.meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder features:

What’s the best way to up your golf game beyond your swing? How about 6x magnification with ±0.5m accuracy at a range of 600m! With a 7° angle of view, you’ll finally see across the course clearly. Plus, it even doubles as a telescope with a range of 1000m.

Not only do you have excellent features such as flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, and vibration/slope compensation-it’s also great for telescoping, speed detection (18-300km/h), hunting, construction measurement and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!