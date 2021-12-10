Get ripped for 2022: Up to $700 off Bowflex bikes, treadmills, kettlebells, more from $119

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex C7 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $799.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $1,500 at Best Buy and more like $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $700 in savings, $100 below the Black Friday price we tracked, and the lowest total we can find. This one features 100 levels of magnetic resistance and a 7-inch touchscreen display with support for “third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account” (1-year of JRNY is included here). Or forget all of that and just watch Netflix or Disney+ on the display to keep your mind of the fulfilling pain the rest of your body is in. This model also comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband and 3-pound dumbbells to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more holiday Bowflex deals.
More holiday Bowflex deals
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119 (Reg. $199)
- Bowflex BodyTower $225 (Reg. $297)
- Bowflex Weight Bench Series $290 (Reg. $349)
- Bowflex T7 Treadmill $1,499 (Reg. $1,700+)
- Bowflex T10 Treadmill $1,699 (Reg. $2,000+)
- And even more…
Another great way too bolster your upcoming 2022 fitness routine is with some intelligent tracking and it doesn’t get much better than Apple’s latest Series 7 wearables on sale from $379. But if you’re looking for something more affordable int he Fitness Tracker category, take a look at these ongoing offers on Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG, 7-day battery, and a $130 price tag for $50 in savings.
More on the Bowflex C7 bike
The Bowflex C7 bike is the smooth, quiet ride that combines Bowflex-quality engineering with personalized coaching technology and world-class digital experiences. The C7 bike’s 7” JRNY experience delivers daily custom workouts,* guided coaching,* and streaming entertainment while you ride. You can even select from trainer-led video workouts, scenic destinations that match your cycling speed,* and connect with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift.
