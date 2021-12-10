Get ripped for 2022: Up to $700 off Bowflex bikes, treadmills, kettlebells, more from $119

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex C7 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $799.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $1,500 at Best Buy and more like $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $700 in savings, $100 below the Black Friday price we tracked, and the lowest total we can find. This one features 100 levels of magnetic resistance and a 7-inch touchscreen display with support for “third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account” (1-year of JRNY is included here). Or forget all of that and just watch Netflix or Disney+ on the display to keep your mind of the fulfilling pain the rest of your body is in. This model also comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband and 3-pound dumbbells to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more holiday Bowflex deals.

Another great way too bolster your upcoming 2022 fitness routine is with some intelligent tracking and it doesn't get much better than Apple's latest Series 7 wearables on sale from $379. But if you're looking for something more affordable int he Fitness Tracker category, take a look at these ongoing offers on Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG, 7-day battery, and a $130 price tag for $50 in savings.

The Bowflex C7 bike is the smooth, quiet ride that combines Bowflex-quality engineering with personalized coaching technology and world-class digital experiences. The C7 bike’s 7” JRNY experience delivers daily custom workouts,* guided coaching,* and streaming entertainment while you ride. You can even select from trainer-led video workouts, scenic destinations that match your cycling speed,* and connect with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift.

