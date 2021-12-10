Organize the pantry before the family arrives with an airtight food storage kit at $16.50 (Reg. $25)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FineDine 12-piece Airtight Food Storage Kit for $16.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically price at $25, today’s deal takes 34% off and marks a return to the second-best offer we have tracked in over a year. Organize your pantry while also stretching the longevity of food in there with this airtight container set. You’ll garner a total of six containers and six lids that are all made of high-quality food-grade plastic. You’ll get two 1-gallon containers and four 76-ounce units. These feature a stackable design and come with lids that snap down and create handles.

While the food containers above are dishwasher-friendly, sometimes it is nice to clean things in the moment. That’s way I recommend you use some of today’s savings to grab a Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. It has taken much of the hassle out of washing dishes by hand thanks to an integrated soap chamber in the handle that steadily mixes with hot water to help sanitize everything.

Keep the kitchen upgrades coming when you swing by our home goods guide. There you will find things like this FoodSaver Sealing Machine at $60. You would generally have to spend $80 or more, so this offer marks an excellent time to snatch one of these up. Like the lead deal above, this unit will help you make food last a whole lot longer.

FineDine 12-piece Airtight Food Storage Kit features:

This set includes 6 clear, roomy containers. 2 are of 1 gallon—perfect for flour, sugar, or rice. There are four 76 oz containers— just what you need for snacks, cereals, or oats. Lids and containers are interchangeable for ease and convenience.

The containers are neatly and perfectly stackable. Save space and organize your pantry in an appealing, tidy manner.

The lids and bottoms of the containers are crafted of polypropylene, making them durable and long-lasting. The containers are antiodor, so they will be fresh and pleasant after years of use.

