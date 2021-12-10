Keep holiday leftovers fresh with a FoodSaver for just $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealing Machine (VS0150) for $59.98 shipped in both colors. Down from its normal going rate of $80 to $90, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If there’s one thing that’s likely synonymous with the holidays is lots of food. A FoodSaver helps to keep leftovers fresh and can even lend a hand with food prep too. Frozen meals will last up to “5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods” and vacuum sealing food even can help prevent freezer burn. This FoodSaver also has two settings, letting you choose between dry and wet depending on what’s being vacuum sealed. Head below for more.

You can spend some of your savings to pick up a 2-pack of 20-foot 8-inch wide rolls of bags. Having this in your ket allows for the ability to create custom-sized bags to fit any meal or food that you need to store. For just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy recommendation since you’re saving at least $20 with today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades. Ranging from the Wusthof Gourmet Utility Knife Set at just $25 to an Instant Pot for $59, we have everything you need for cooking gourmet meals this holiday season in one place for you to browse.

More on the FoodSaver:

KEEP FOOD FRESH LONGER: This PowerVac Vacuum Sealer keeps food fresh in the freezer up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods—and helps prevent freezer burn as well

VERTICAL STORAGE: Space-saving unit stores vertically in the kitchen to save you valuable countertop space

LESS BAG WASTE: Seals with 35 percentage less bag waste compared to previous FoodSaver models, so you can get the most out of your FoodSaver bags

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!