GoPro’s just-released HERO10 Black sees $120 discount to new low of $380, HERO9 at $330

Amazon now offers the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black for $379.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at quite the notable $120 discount and new all-time low status that’s $70 under our previous mention from Black Friday. This is also only the second discount so far, too. Delivering the brand’s latest action camera, GoPro HERO10 Black arrives with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

At today’s price, it’s really hard to recommend anything over the GoPro HERO10 Black. Getting the latest and greatest action camera on the market for $380 is about as good as it gets, though opting for the previous-generation model, which is also on sale, means you can make out for less if the new features aren’t worth the extra cash. Right now, the GoPro HERO9 Black is down to $329.99. That’s $70 off its usual $400 price tag to mark the best price yet. That’s also $20 under our Black Friday mention.

Aside from a smaller 20MP sensor, you’re ditching the improved 120FPS recording mode, better processing capabilities, and increased image stabalization. Our hands-on review offering some additional insight into what you can expect from the HERO9 Black, otherwise.

Though if you’re looking to take your videography setup airbourne, we’re tracking some notable certified refurbished DJI discounts from earlier in the week. Most notably, you’ll be able to score the DJI Mini 2 Drone for $379, marking the best price we’ve seen from the company’s usual $449 folding quadcopter.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

