DJI starts the week with cert. refurb sale: Mini 2 Drone $379 (Orig. $449), OM 4 $70, more

To start off the week, DJI is launching a new certified refurbished drone and photography sale via its official eBay storefront, with the DJI Mini 2 leading the way at $379 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the best price yet for a refurbished model from DJI with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low from any refurbisher. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

Notable DJI Drone discounts:

Outfit your new drone by picking up one of Samsung’s new EVO Select microSD Cards. Dropping in price for some of the very first times at Amazon, you’re looking at new all-time lows starting at $13. With 130MB/s transfer speeds, these are more than capable for taking advantage of either DJI quadcopter’s sensor for recording aerial videos and the like.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!