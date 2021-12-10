HyperChiller’s beverage cooler makes iced coffee in ‘under 60 seconds’ for $18 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal is within $0.50 0f the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best price on Amazon. This chiller is designed to use regular water to cool your beverages and is completely dishwasher safe. It can turn regular coffee into iced coffee that’s cool and ready to drink in “less than 60 seconds.” The HyperChiller works with all coffee makers and can also chill tea, juice, and more without any dilution. Perfect for the coffee drinker in your life, you still should be able to get this before Christmas, making it a great stocking stuffer. Head below for more.

More on the HyperChiller:

Improved V2 product – the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favorite beverages. Our Patented design uses regular water to chill and because there are no chemicals or Gels, all parts of the HyperChiller are dishwasher safe.

Having to hit the floor running this morning and don’t have time to prepare your iced Coffee, The HyperChiller will chill your Coffee in less than 60 seconds. Take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an Iced Coffee on the go.

It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller. Drip style model, no problem, simply pour the Coffee from the carafe and you are Iced in 60 seconds

