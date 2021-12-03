SKIL’s 5-tool PWR CORE 12 combo kit bolsters your DIY abilities from $94 (Reg. $162)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12 5-tool Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Normally $162 over at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific kit. Whether you’re just getting started in with DIY projects or need more compact tools, SKIL’s 12V kit is a great buy all around. You’ll find a 1/2-inch drill/driver, 1/2-inch impact, oscillating multi-tool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. To power everything, there are two 2Ah batteries included alongside a standard charger. Head below for more.
You could instead opt for the BLACK+DECKER drill/driver for $50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not as compact as today’s lead deal and you’ll lose out on the bundled impact driver, but at the same time, it costs 50% less. In the end, BLACK+DECKER’s drill will be a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget and is an option all should consider.
For more mechanic-style repairs, don’t miss out on the deal that we found for Kobalt’s 20-piece ratcheting wrench set. Currently on sale from $47, you’d normally pay $100 for this kit and more than $60 on Amazon for something similar.
More on the SKIL PWR CORE 12 Combo Kit:
- 5 TOOL KIT— Brushless 12V 1/2 Inch Drill Driver, 1/4 Inch Hex Impact Driver, Oscillating Multi-Tool, Area Light and Bluetooth Speaker. Includes two 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one Standard Charger
- LONGER RUN TIME AND BATTERY LIFE—Industry leading PWR CORE 12
lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life
- COMPACT SIZE—The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for Drill Driver, Impact Driver and Oscillating Tool
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!