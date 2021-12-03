SKIL’s 5-tool PWR CORE 12 combo kit bolsters your DIY abilities from $94 (Reg. $162)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12 5-tool Combo Kit for $99.99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Normally $162 over at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific kit. Whether you’re just getting started in with DIY projects or need more compact tools, SKIL’s 12V kit is a great buy all around. You’ll find a 1/2-inch drill/driver, 1/2-inch impact, oscillating multi-tool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. To power everything, there are two 2Ah batteries included alongside a standard charger. Head below for more.

You could instead opt for the BLACK+DECKER drill/driver for $50 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not as compact as today’s lead deal and you’ll lose out on the bundled impact driver, but at the same time, it costs 50% less. In the end, BLACK+DECKER’s drill will be a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget and is an option all should consider.

For more mechanic-style repairs, don’t miss out on the deal that we found for Kobalt’s 20-piece ratcheting wrench set. Currently on sale from $47, you’d normally pay $100 for this kit and more than $60 on Amazon for something similar.

More on the SKIL PWR CORE 12 Combo Kit:

5 TOOL KIT— Brushless 12V 1/2 Inch Drill Driver, 1/4 Inch Hex Impact Driver, Oscillating Multi-Tool, Area Light and Bluetooth Speaker. Includes two 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one Standard Charger

LONGER RUN TIME AND BATTERY LIFE—Industry leading PWR CORE 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life

COMPACT SIZE—The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for Drill Driver, Impact Driver and Oscillating Tool

