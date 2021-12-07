Slide SKIL’s 4-Tool Combo Kit under the tree at $99, more from $70 (Up to 49% off)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit (CB738901) for $99 shipped. While this kit currently sells for $199 at Lowe’s, it has been slowing falling from that price at Amazon since July and over the last few months it has sold for closer to $140 there. It’s also worth mentioning that today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you want to grow your own toolset or are looking for an affordable way to help someone else get started, this combo kit is worthy of your consideration. You’ll get four tools that include a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multi-tool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two PWR core 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled, allowing you to power a couple of tools at once. The inclusion of a Bluetooth speaker should help you power through projects while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and more. Continue reading to find more SKIL tools up to 49% off.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to swing by our dedicated tools guide. There you will find a batch of multi-tools and pocket knives priced from $5.50. There’s also a 51-piece CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set for $50.

SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit (CB738901) features:

4 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating multitool, area light and Bluetooth speaker. Includes two PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium batteries and one standard charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

