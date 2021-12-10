XGIMI Android projectors with Harman Kardon audio, mobile casting, & more are perfect last minute gifts at up to $100 off

Today we’re taking a closer look at the highly rated XGIMI home and portable projectors. The brand’s lineup of 1080p and 4K projectors just got a whole lot more affordable, thanks to major price drops for the holidays, and make for great gifts for anyone looking to get an up to 300-inch display on the wall. Featuring audio courtesy of the world-class engineers at Harman Kardon, you’ll also find things like Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) for obstacle avoidance when projecting the display, alongside Chromecast streaming from your mobile smart devices and more. Head below for a closer look at each of the models in the lineup.

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector

The Halo features true native 1080p projection that’s “225% clearer than mainstream 720p projectors” alongside the 800 ANSI lumens of brightness and a high-capacity battery that provides up to two hours of playback (on a 150-inch display). Considering this is an Android TV projector, it also provides direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, Netflix, and more. That’s all on top of an audio system by the professionals over at Harman Kardon with dual 5W speakers alongside I/O to support soundbars, wireless headphones, and Bluetooth speakers.

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector $679 + Free H1 Carry Case (Reg. $799)

XGIMI MoGo Pro and Pro+ Portable Projector

The MoGo Pro model lands in the middle of the lineup with full 1080p HD playback, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and anywhere between 30- and 200-inch displays. XGIMI has once again tapped Harman Kardon for the built-in audio specs and Google for its Android operating system. The 30,000-hour LED life span is joined by Chromecast features so you can easily beam content from mobile devices, your Mac/PC, Chromebook, and more.

The main difference between the standard and Pro+ model here is the Keystone correction that is entirely automatic on the Pro+ model and more of a quick manual adjustment on the standard. But either way you’re looking at “Autofocus and 40-degree Auto Keystone Correction” for simple alignment and a “perfect aspect ratio from almost any angle.”

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector $449 + free Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $499) Bundled with Fire TV Stick

+ free Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $499) XGIMI MoGo Pro+ Portable Projector $549 + Free MoGo Carry case (Reg. $650)

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

The XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector, as the name suggests, is the most compact and thin model in the lineup. But don’t be fooled by its slim appearance, as it’s still capable of casting 1080p displays as large as 150 inches with 800 ANSI Lumens of brightness. The 6W Harman Kardon speakers on this model are joined by DTS and Dolby support as well as a built-in Android 10.0 ecosystem for direct access to the best apps and streaming services.

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector $549 + Desktop Stand Pro (Reg. $649)

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Next up, we’re looking at the flagship XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector that’s capable of creating up to 300-inch displays. Sitting atop the brand’s stable of well-rated projectors, the Horizon brings 2200 ANSI Lumens of brightness as well as true 4K resolutions at up to 3840 x 2160. Once again you’ll find room-filling sound, courtesy of the folks at Harman Kardon, with dual 8W built-in speakers alongside support for “DTS-HD and DTS studio sound and Dolby Digital.”

On top of Android TV features, you can also wirelessly cast content from any Apple/Android device via the built-in Chromecast functionality alongside support for barking voice commands at the projector through Google Assistant.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector + free XGIMI Floor Stand $1,699

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!